Super Bowl in Vegas, community benefits discussed in Raiders Stadium Authority Meeting

With the Las Vegas Raiders stadium years away from completion, hosting the biggest game in sports has already been discussed at length.

"The Super Bowl? We'll probably know by May," Raiders President Marc Badain said.

That's not the only big game that could kick off in the stadium. Last month, Raiders and state representatives went to Houston as part of an effort to bring the other football to the stadium, the 2026 World Cup.

"We had a very productive trip to Houston. Chairman Hill and I and a few others (went). It's a very intense process. There's a lot of work that goes into it," Badain said.

Before Las Vegas can host those big events, the Raiders stadium needs to be built. Thursday, the stadium authority took a step in making that happen.

One of the biggest hot button issues for the board has been the community benefits plan. That's the agreement that spells out minority hiring requirements.

At last month's meeting, tensions boiled over as board members asked about adding additional requirements. But it was a different tone Thursday.

Chairman Steve Hill said after the meeting, work on the agreement was pretty much done.

"It's really not something the board needs to vote on." "The law says that the Raiders have to put together a plan that meets the section of the law and I think we all think they have done that," Hill said.

