Politicians renew calls for Kihuen resignation following new accuser

In July of 2016, then-candidate for congress Ruben Kihuen was invited to speak to the Democratic National Convention.

"Donald Trump fears us," he told the crowd. "He must be terrified of me. I'm a Mexican immigrant running for United States Congress."

Now more than a year into his new job, the freshman congressman has been accused by two different women of sexual harassment.

"I was very disappointed to hear it," Congresswoman Dina Titus said. "I do believe the women."

The first woman who came forward declined to do an interview with FOX5, but she did tell Buzzfeed News she quit her job because of the sexual harassment.

"I would say to these women, 'We hear you, we see you, and we need to protect you,'" Titus said.

Less than a month after the first accuser went public, another woman has come forward. The second woman, a lobbyist, told The Nevada Independent she too was sexually harassed by Kihuen. The second woman provided text messages between her and the congressman. In the conversation Kihuen asked the woman what color panties she's wearing. When the woman didn't respond, Kihuen texted her again saying he couldn't go back to work without knowing.

"We have a zero tolerance policy in my office, he could not work here with behavior like that," Titus said of the accusations.

Rep. Kihuen's staff said the congressman was too busy Thursday to give a response to the new allegations, and that on one in his office could answer any questions from media.

Congresswoman Titus said Kihuen's alleged actions not only harm the victims, but the people of Nevada.

"When we have someone who could be sidelined for actions like this, it means less people fighting for what Nevada needs, whether that be health care, Yucca Mountain or national monuments," she said.

Titus said she believes Kihuen should resign, and should he or any other politicians have questions about what constitutes sexual harassment, they should refer to the lyrics of an old country song.

"As country singer Lorrie Morgan said, ‘What part of no don’t you understand?’” "And those women told Ruben 'no.'"

Following the first allegations, Kihuen publicly said he would not resign. Senator Heller has called for Kihuen's resignation, and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has called for an investigation into his actions. Following these new allegations, house Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has once again called for his resignation.

