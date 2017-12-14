Teen found guilty after killing man on RTC bus

A jury found a teen guilty of second-degree murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure in connection with the shooting death of a man on an RTC bus in 2016.

The juror's verdict was announced in a Las Vegas courtroom on Dec. 8 for Royal Love-Camp.

According to an arrest report, Love-Camp, who was 16 at the time of the incident, was one of three juveniles who boarded a bus on Washington Avenue near Lamb Boulevard. Citing witnesses and surveillance video, the arrest report stated one of three people struck up a conversation with the girlfriend of the victim, 20-year-old Jonathan Potter. The topic of tattoos was brought up and one of the three showed Potter's girlfriend a tattoo on his torso. As the bus approached a stop where all juveniles got up, Potter struck one in the face.

Police said Love-Camp got off the bus, pulled out a gun and fired a shot into the bus. Potter was struck in the upper body and all three juveniles ran from the stop. Potter was pronounced dead at University Medical Center.

Police said an anonymous tip helped identify the three juveniles, with Love-Camp identified as the shooter. Police were also contacted by a supervisor and parole counselor at Caliente Nevada Youth Camp. The counselor told police Love-Camp was on parole for robbery with a deadly weapon.

The other two juveniles who were present at the time of the shooting were no longer considered suspects, police said.

Sentencing for Love-Camp was scheduled for Feb. 8, 2018.

