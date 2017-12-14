Donate a toy, receive a Raider's autograph

Fans can get an autograph from Raiders alumni when they donate a toy.

If you donate a toy to the Toys for Tots collection drive at Town Square, you could get an autograph from a Raiders alumni.

Fans can donate a new, unwrapped toy to Raider Image at Town Square at 6605 South Las Vegas Boulevard, suite 106 on Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Raiders Alumni Lincoln Kennedy, Kirk Morrison, the Raiderettes and the Raiders Foundation will be there to give fans the opportunity to receive autographs.

All donations will be given to the Toys for Tots of Southern Nevada.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.