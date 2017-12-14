Ex-federal official indicted in bribery scheme at Hoover Dam - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Ex-federal official indicted in bribery scheme at Hoover Dam

Posted: Updated:
The Hoover Dam was dedicated in Sept. 30, 1936. The U.S. landmark is seen in this undated photo. (FOX5) The Hoover Dam was dedicated in Sept. 30, 1936. The U.S. landmark is seen in this undated photo. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

An ex-official for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in Nevada has been indicted on federal charges for his alleged role in a bribery scheme involving a government contract at the Hoover Dam.

The indictment handed up Wednesday in federal court in Las Vegas accuses 46-year-old Fredrick Leavitt of Henderson of accepting a $200,000 bribe to help steer a contract to a local accounting and tax firm in 2015.

An accountant at the firm, 43-year-old Dustin Lewis of Henderson, also was named in the indictment. Both men face charges related to bribing a public official.

Leavitt worked as director of the financial management office for the Bureau of Reclamation's Lower Colorado Region, which includes the dam on the Nevada-Arizona line.

Court records don't yet list a lawyer for either. Their initial court appearance is scheduled in Las Vegas Dec. 21.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.