Ex-federal official indicted in bribery scheme at Hoover Dam

The Hoover Dam was dedicated in Sept. 30, 1936. The U.S. landmark is seen in this undated photo. (FOX5)

An ex-official for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in Nevada has been indicted on federal charges for his alleged role in a bribery scheme involving a government contract at the Hoover Dam.

The indictment handed up Wednesday in federal court in Las Vegas accuses 46-year-old Fredrick Leavitt of Henderson of accepting a $200,000 bribe to help steer a contract to a local accounting and tax firm in 2015.

An accountant at the firm, 43-year-old Dustin Lewis of Henderson, also was named in the indictment. Both men face charges related to bribing a public official.

Leavitt worked as director of the financial management office for the Bureau of Reclamation's Lower Colorado Region, which includes the dam on the Nevada-Arizona line.

Court records don't yet list a lawyer for either. Their initial court appearance is scheduled in Las Vegas Dec. 21.

