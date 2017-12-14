Vegas students receive 'Bags of Cheer' for holiday season

Hospitality workers joined forces to support children in need at a Las Vegas elementary school.

Over 450 students at Gwendolyn Woolley Elementary School received a 'Bag of Cheer' Thursday afternoon.

Representatives from the Las Vegas Hospitality Association deceived the bags to sponsored children at the school.

The holiday bags were filled with items that included shoes, socks, coats, blankets, and toys. As each participant personalized the bag to fit their child's needs.

This was the 10th consecutive year LVHA members donated the bags to students in need, according to the association.

The Las Vegas Hospitality Association is a nonprofit state association made up of more than 630 working professionals and 220 businesses in the hospitality industry.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.