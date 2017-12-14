Report: Man killed in Las Vegas stabbing attempted to break-up fight

A 21-year-old man killed in a stabbing on Monday lost his life trying to break-up a fight, according to his family.

Ezekiel Devines' family told FOX5 that he became the unintended victim. Ezekiel was stabbed Monday when he was with his roommate on Pistachio Nut Lane to pick up his roommate's 11-month-old daughter. When they arrived, his roommate began to argue with the mother of the child.

During the fight, a man identified as Thomas Cash, intervened and stabbed Ezekiel, police said. Cash is the 11-month-old girl's grandfather. Police said Cash went outside and got into a physical fight with Ezekial's roommate. That's when Ezekiel got out of the car and tried to break up the fight. More punches were thrown when Ezekiel was stabbed in the chest.

After the stabbing, Cash left the scene.

Ezekial's twin brother Azariah, said he was asleep at the time of the stabbing at 7 p.m. He said he woke up so distraught and his body felt cold. "When he got stabbed, that's when I woke up."

"I'm never going to see him again. I don't know what to do," Azariah said. "People keep telling me they can't look at me without seeing him and I can't look at myself."

A day after the stabbing, Cash called the police. He told them he pulled a pocket knife from his pocket and stabbed Ezekiel. He ran out of the back sliding door of the home and jumped over a back wall to leave. Once he learned Ezekiel died from his injury, Cash said he broke the knife and threw it away.Cash showed detectives that he was also injured during the fight.

Cash was arrested for murder with a deadly weapon and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

