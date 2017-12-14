New development planned for west Henderson

A new development in west Henderson could bring changes to the area. The city is working with developers to develop an area similar to The District or Town Square off St. Rose Parkway.

A 110-acre lot, located near St. Rose Parkway and the Henderson Executive Airport could soon turn into an urban residential and retail area featuring high-rise apartments, a hotel, a theater, and parks. Developers are calling it "The Block."

Assistant Director of Community Development, Michael Tassi said the space is perfect for something like this. " We're seeing a lot of development, there's a lot of employment in west Henderson."

With the Raider's practice facility slated to be nearby, the area will see a lot of changes. "There's gonna (sic) be a synergy between that Raider's development that practice facility that headquarters and this proposed development just because there's gonna be a lot of attraction to both of them. Not just from Henderson residents but from a regional perspective," Tassi said.

The proposed development will also have trails, green places, public plaza's and a bicycle network to connect Henderson neighborhoods.

David Kessler, who lives in the area, said "if you look at the overall picture, it's a good picture. It's gonna (sic) help us on the map and continue to hopefully give people good things to say about our city."

The project is still in the beginning phase and the city said it will likely be at least a year before they start any groundbreaking.

