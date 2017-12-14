Wynn buys former Alon Resort site on Las Vegas Strip - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Wynn buys former Alon Resort site on Las Vegas Strip

Posted: Updated:
The signs from the Encore and Wynn are shown in an undated image. (File) The signs from the Encore and Wynn are shown in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Wynn Resorts has reached an agreement to purchase the former Alon Resort site in Las Vegas. 

The company will purchase about 38-acres of land located directly across from the Wynn Las Vegas, it includes the 34-acre former New Frontier, formerly the Alon Resort Site. 

The total cost of the acquisition is $336 million.

Wynn Resorts said the future development of the land will draw more visitors to the north end of the Strip and its collection of the existing resorts, including the Wynn Las Vegas and Paradise Park which is slated to begin construction at the beginning of 2018 on the site of the former Wynn Golf Course. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.