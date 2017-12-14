Crash sends truck through block wall, kills pedestrian in east Las Vegas

Metro at the scene of a fatal crash in east Las Vegas on Dec. 13, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

A pedestrian was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash at an east Las Vegas intersection Wednesday evening.

Metro was notified of a car crash just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Vegas Valley Drive and Cabana Drive, east of Nellis Boulevard.

The accident appeared to have occurred when a Chrysler PT Cruiser turned in front of a Chevy Silverado. The force of the collision then sent the pickup truck onto the sidewalk, striking a pedestrian at the corner, and into a block wall, according to police.

The 54-year-old pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene and another vehicle, a Toyota Scion, was also impacted by flying debris.

All drivers stayed at the scene of the crash and gave statements to Metro. Investigators reported the drivers suffered minor injuries in the collision.

Authorities had traffic restrictions in place at the intersection while they investigated the accident scene.

This was the 130th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction for 2017.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will release further information about the man killed in this incident after family has been notified.

