Man arrested for pulling gun on teen in Henderson parking lot

A 47-year-old man was arrested for pulling a gun on a teenager in a McDonald's parking lot in Henderson Tuesday.

A 47-year-old man was arrested for pulling a gun on a teenager in a McDonald's parking lot in Henderson Tuesday.

Police charged Tony Castillo with assault with a deadly weapon.

"It was pretty scary," the 16-year-old boy who had a gun pointed in his face said.

The teen said his two friends who are teenage girls set out to walk home from the McDonald's on Horizon and College, around 3 p.m. when Castillo began cat calling the girls.

"He was like 'Oh you look good little lady! Why don't you come in my car and I'll take you home?'" one of the girls, a 15-year-old, said.

After the initial exchange, the girls went back inside the McDonald's and asked their male friend to walk them home, according to the female victim.

When the three teens walked out, Castillo approached them a second time, according to both victims.

"He said 'Let me take you and home I'll take good care of you,'" the teen girl said.

The teen boy chimed in. "I asked, 'Can you please stop?' And I said 'Stop being a pedophile.'"

The situation escalated. According to Henderson Police, Castillo pointed a gun at the teen boy and began following him.

Henderson police arrested Castillo hours later thanks to cell phone video shot by the teens.

"They were able to capture a lot of the situation on their cell phone and gather a description for us which really helped us investigate," Henderson Police officer Scott Williams said.

Williams made note of another important lesson from the incident.

"If you're in a verbal argument and you don't feel safe, call police and remove yourself from that situation because you never know who is on the other end of that argument."

Police said there was no substantial evidence that could lead to additional child luring charges.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.