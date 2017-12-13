Officials: HAZMAT leak reported at facility near Charleston and - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Officials: HAZMAT leak reported at facility near Charleston and Commerce

Written by Lesha Ruffin
HAZMAT crews respond to a chemical leak at food processing plant at 123 Colorado Avenue on Dec. 13, 2017. (Photo: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue) HAZMAT crews respond to a chemical leak at food processing plant at 123 Colorado Avenue on Dec. 13, 2017. (Photo: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)
HAZMAT officials responded to a chemical leak at a food processing plant near Charleston Boulevard and Commerce Street Wednesday.

Las Vegas Fire Department official were on scene around 6 p.m. for what appeared to be a ammonia leak at the facility located at 123 West Colorado Avenue, authorities said.

No injuries were reported and HAZMAT crews were able to confine the leak to the interior of the business.

Main Street and Commerce Street were closed from Imperial Avenue to West Charleston Boulevard during the incident.

No further details were released.

