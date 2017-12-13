Officials: HAZMAT leak reported at facility near Charleston and Commerce

HAZMAT crews respond to a chemical leak at food processing plant at 123 Colorado Avenue on Dec. 13, 2017. (Photo: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

HAZMAT officials responded to a chemical leak at a food processing plant near Charleston Boulevard and Commerce Street Wednesday.

Las Vegas Fire Department official were on scene around 6 p.m. for what appeared to be a ammonia leak at the facility located at 123 West Colorado Avenue, authorities said.

COMMAND AREA for HAZMAT call, HAZMAT team reports good progress being made, smell dissipating, area remains shut down. Leak appears to be ammonia. PIO1 pic.twitter.com/JxkQlFnhzV — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 14, 2017

No injuries were reported and HAZMAT crews were able to confine the leak to the interior of the business.

Main Street and Commerce Street were closed from Imperial Avenue to West Charleston Boulevard during the incident.

HAZMAT UPDATE: Appears situation is now confined to interior of business, no odor outside, HAZMAT team with plant maintenance looking over situation. Roads remain closed. Minimal impact on area. PIO1 pic.twitter.com/TTH3DyoqRC — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 14, 2017

No further details were released.

