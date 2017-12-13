Cheech Marin debuts new cannabis products at Essence Henderson

Cheech Marin debuts his new line of cannabis products at Essence Henderson on Dec. 13. 2017. (Photo: Austin Turner/FOX5)

Cheech Marin, renowned actor and half of the famed comedy duo Cheech and Chong, introduced his new line of cannabis products in Henderson Wednesday.

Cheech greeted fans and unveiled “Cheech’s Private Stash,” described as cannabis products grown and distributed by Redwood Cultivation and now available for purchase at Essence Henderson, a local marijuana dispensary located at 4300 East Sunset Road.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.