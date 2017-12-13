Cheech Marin debuts new cannabis products at Essence Henderson - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

PHOTOS

Cheech Marin debuts new cannabis products at Essence Henderson

Posted: Updated:
Written by Lesha Ruffin
Connect
Cheech Marin greets fans at Essence Henderson on Dec. 13. 2017. (Photo: Austin Turner/FOX5) Cheech Marin greets fans at Essence Henderson on Dec. 13. 2017. (Photo: Austin Turner/FOX5)
Cheech Marin debuts his new line of cannabis products at Essence Henderson on Dec. 13. 2017. (Photo: Austin Turner/FOX5) Cheech Marin debuts his new line of cannabis products at Essence Henderson on Dec. 13. 2017. (Photo: Austin Turner/FOX5)
Cheech Marin greets fans at Essence Henderson on Dec. 13. 2017. (Photo: Austin Turner/FOX5) Cheech Marin greets fans at Essence Henderson on Dec. 13. 2017. (Photo: Austin Turner/FOX5)
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

Cheech Marin, renowned actor and half of the famed comedy duo Cheech and Chong, introduced his new line of cannabis products in Henderson Wednesday.

Cheech greeted fans and unveiled “Cheech’s Private Stash,” described as cannabis products grown and distributed by Redwood Cultivation and now available for purchase at  Essence Henderson, a local marijuana dispensary located at 4300 East Sunset Road.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.