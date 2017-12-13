Crash sends car off road, kills pedestrian in east Las Vegas

A pedestrian was killed after a crash sent a vehicle off the road at Vegas Valley and Cabana Drives Wednesday, according to Metro Police.

Police said two vehicles were involved in an accident which lead to a man getting hit. He died at the scene.

Both drivers were cooperative and remained on the scene. Police said it's unknown whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The crash was reported at 5:12 p.m.

