Juror explains why Bryan Clay did not receive death penalty

More than five years later, Bryan Clay stood trial, charged of the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl and her mother. (FOX5)

A juror spoke publicly Wednesday to explain why the jury decided not to give the death penalty to a man who raped and killed a little girl and her mother. Instead, Bryan Clay was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Clay was 22 years old when he bludgeoned 38-year-old Ignacia "Yadira" Martinez and 10-year-old Karla Martinez to death with a hammer on April 15, 2012 at their Las Vegas home. Their bodies were found the next day, along with father Arturo Martinez, who was severely injured. Two young boys were also in the home, but they were not attacked. One of the boys reported the crime the next day at school.

After the jury spared his life, Clay stood up and thanked them for their mercy. In that moment, Karla’s aunt, Glaudia Martinez, cried loudly in the courtroom.

“I don’t really think this is called justice,” Glaudia Martinez said. “I wonder what the jury needed. If it’s not this, what could it be? They are waiting for something worse than this?”

The foreperson of the all-female jury said the deliberation room was tense. She said she understood the Martinez family was still in pain, but she said she felt the pain of both families. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety.

"I understand that he killed a little girl. Everybody understood that, but to have death give death is just not fair," the anonymous juror said. "We really feel bad for you, but I feel that death given to another person is not going to solve what happened. It's not going to change it."

The juror said it took days to reach a consensus on whether Clay should be convicted based on the lack of motive. The attack was random. He did not have any connection to the family.

"It was three of us that were indecisive," the juror said. "There's a lot of unanswered questions that we were looking for ... but we finally all agreed: DNA cannot lie."

Clay told police that he did not remember anything from the night of the murders because he was under the influence. Jurors said they believed he was telling the truth.

"I don't know if it's repressed or the drugs. I don't know which one it could be, but he really does not remember," the foreperson said. "Watching his interview with the police, I don't believe he knows what he did."

The anonymous juror also said they took Clay's mother and five-year-old daughter into account.

"It's kind of hard to tell your child, 'Your dad's on death row,'" she said. "I wouldn't want my child to have to deal with that." "It was hard. A lot of the women jurors cried because they understand (the mother's) feelings and what she felt."

She said she hopes Clay thinks about what he did and finishes his education in prison. She does not believe the conviction will ever become overturned.

"He has a whole lot of time to think about it."

