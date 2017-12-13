School bus with kids inside crashes in North Las Vegas

A school bus with children inside crashed near Ann Road and Simmons Street in North Las Vegas Wednesday, according to police. (Photo: Davina Contreras)

A school bus with children inside crashed near Ann Road and Simmons Street in North Las Vegas Wednesday, according to police.

The crash shut down northbound lanes on Simmons Street, the North Las Vegas Police Department said. Drivers were asked to avoid the area Wednesday afternoon.

NLVPD said some students and the driver of the other vehicle claimed to suffer minor injuries, but no one had to be transported.

