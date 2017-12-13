Police: Crash kills 3, injures 7 at Flamingo and Eastern

A fatal crash shut down Flamingo Rd. at Eastern Ave. on Dec. 13, 2017. (Photo: LVACS)

A fatal crash shut down Flamingo Rd. at Eastern Ave. on Dec. 13, 2017. (FOX5)

Metro police were investigating a fatal crash that left three people dead and seven injured in Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:10 p.m. at the busy intersection of South Eastern Avenue and East Flamingo Road.

Police said of the seven people hurt, two were critically injured.

The accident appeared to involve an impaired driver, but the incident was still under investigation, according to police. It was unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

"Everybody needs to make sure they are watching their driving habits, and making sure something like this doesn't happen to them and use good judgement," Metro Officer Larry Hadfield said in a brief press conference.

Officials confirmed there was no evidence to support reports of a shooting related to the crash.

"It was simply a tragedy," said Campbell Jansen, who witnessed the crash. "Looked like a war scene! Terrible loss of life."

Roads were expected to be closed in the area of Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road through Wednesday night. Police urged motorists to use an alternate route on Tropicana Avenue or Desert Inn Road for east/west travel.

No further details were immediately released.

WATCH the police press conference below.

