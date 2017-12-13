Crash kills 3, injures 6, suspected DUI driver arrested in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating after a suspected impaired driver struck and killed three pedestrians and injured several others in a series of car crashes on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the incidents at about 3:15 p.m. at the busy intersection of South Eastern Avenue and East Flamingo Road.

Citing evidence and witness statements, police said a 2003 Ford Expedition, driven by 31-year-old Daniel Becker, was traveling southbound on Eastern Avenue south of Viking Road when he struck the back of a 2016 Ford Mustang. Becker did not stop at the scene and headed southbound where he hit the back of a 2001 GMC Jimmy on Eastern Avenue north of Flamingo Road. Becker continued southeast crossed over a center median and hit three pedestrians who were walking inside a marked crosswalk. Becker headed south where he hit a 2017 Honda CR-V that was traveling westbound on Flamingo Road. Three other vehicles were hit by debris. Becker continued south and struck a 2008 BMW 5 Series and a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado that were traveling northbound on Eastern Avenue. The Chevrolet traveled south and hit a 2004 Honda Accord. Debris struck a 2006 Dodge Durango and a 2015 Toyota Tacoma.

Police said all three pedestrians, aged 19-. 49-, and 69-years-old, were pronounced dead at the scene. Six people were taken to local hospitals for treatment. One person was in critical condition. The others had minor injuries.

Becker displayed signs of impairment and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, police said. Records showed he faces several charges including three counts of driving under the influence resulting in death, one count of driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm, and four counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

"Everybody needs to make sure they are watching their driving habits, and making sure something like this doesn't happen to them and use good judgment," Metro Officer Larry Hadfield said in a brief press conference.

Officials confirmed there was no evidence to support reports of a shooting related to the crash.

"It was simply a tragedy," said Campbell Jansen, who witnessed the crash. "Looked like a war scene! Terrible loss of life."

Roads were expected to be closed in the area of Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road through Wednesday night. Police urged motorists to use an alternate route on Tropicana Avenue or Desert Inn Road for east-west travel.

The incident remains under investigation.

WATCH the police press conference below.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.