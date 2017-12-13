Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce swears in new chairman, board of trustees

Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce swears in new board of trustees, including FOX5 General Manager Todd Brown, on Dec. 13, 2017. (FOX5)

A new chairman of the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce was sworn in at an installation luncheon Wednesday afternoon.

Mike Bolognini, vice president and Las Vegas market leader for Cox Communications, shared his vision for the community and outlined new programs to help Chamber businesses thrive, after being sworn in as the 2018 Chairman during the event held at the MGM Grand Conference Center.

The Chamber also installed its 2018 Board of Trustees, including FOX5’s General Manager, Todd Brown.

The Metro Chamber’s 2018 members of the Board of Trustees include:

Hugh Anderson, HighTower Las Vegas Joseph Asher, William Hill US Jay Barrett, The JABarrett Company Lisa Beckley, The Beckley Group Kevin Bethel, NV Energy Danielle Bisterfeldt, The Howard Hughes Corporation Michael Bolognini, Cox Communications Gina Bongiovi, Bongiovi Law Firm Michael Bonner, Greenberg Traurig Bob Brown, Opportunity Village Todd Brown, KVVU Fox 5 Kerry Bubolz, Vegas Golden Knights Senator Richard Bryan, Fennemore Craig Tom Burns, Cragin & Pike Insurance Tyler Corder, Findlay Automotive Michael Dominguez, MGM Resorts International Michael Feder, Dickinson Wright Jeff Grace, NetEffect John Guedry, Bank of Nevada Lisa Howfield, KLAS-TV Len Jessup, UNLV Gregory Lee, Eureka Casino Resort Dr. Rex Liu, DDS, Family & Cosmetic Dentistry Napoleon McCallum, Las Vegas Sands Corp. Bill Nelson, Piercy Bowler Taylor & Kern Boyd Nelson, Southwest Gas Corporation Lori Nelson, Station Casinos Bill Noonan, Boyd Gaming Kimberly Parker, Las Vegas Review-Journal Karla Perez, Valley Health System Jim Prather, James P. Prather, LLC Ellen Schulhofer, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck Michael Sexton, Wells Fargo Terry Shirey, Nevada State Bank Larry Singer, Newmark Knight Frank Bruce Spotleson, Vegas PBS Dan Tafoya, Latin Chamber of Commerce Vicky VanMeetren, Roseman University College of Medicine Chris Wilcox, Eide Bailly LLP Ryan Woodward, JP Morgan Chase

