Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce swears in new chairman, board of trustees

Written by Lesha Ruffin
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A new chairman of the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce was sworn in at an installation luncheon Wednesday afternoon.

Mike Bolognini, vice president and Las Vegas market leader for Cox Communications, shared his vision for the community and outlined new programs to help Chamber businesses thrive, after being sworn in as the 2018 Chairman during the event held at the MGM Grand Conference Center.

The Chamber also installed its 2018 Board of Trustees, including FOX5’s General Manager, Todd Brown.

The Metro Chamber’s 2018 members of the Board of Trustees include:

Hugh Anderson, HighTower Las Vegas

Joseph Asher, William Hill US

Jay Barrett, The JABarrett Company

Lisa Beckley, The Beckley Group

Kevin Bethel, NV Energy

Danielle Bisterfeldt, The Howard Hughes Corporation

Michael Bolognini, Cox Communications

Gina Bongiovi, Bongiovi Law Firm

Michael Bonner, Greenberg Traurig

Bob Brown, Opportunity Village

Todd Brown, KVVU Fox 5

Kerry Bubolz, Vegas Golden Knights

Senator Richard Bryan, Fennemore Craig

Tom Burns, Cragin & Pike Insurance

Tyler Corder, Findlay Automotive

Michael Dominguez, MGM Resorts International

Michael Feder, Dickinson Wright

Jeff Grace, NetEffect

John Guedry, Bank of Nevada

Lisa Howfield, KLAS-TV

Len Jessup, UNLV

Gregory Lee, Eureka Casino Resort

Dr. Rex Liu, DDS, Family & Cosmetic Dentistry

Napoleon McCallum, Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Bill Nelson, Piercy Bowler Taylor & Kern

Boyd Nelson, Southwest Gas Corporation

Lori Nelson, Station Casinos

Bill Noonan, Boyd Gaming

Kimberly Parker, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Karla Perez, Valley Health System

Jim Prather, James P. Prather, LLC

Ellen Schulhofer, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

Michael Sexton, Wells Fargo

Terry Shirey, Nevada State Bank

Larry Singer, Newmark Knight Frank

Bruce Spotleson, Vegas PBS

Dan Tafoya, Latin Chamber of Commerce

Vicky VanMeetren, Roseman University College of Medicine

Chris Wilcox, Eide Bailly LLP

Ryan Woodward, JP Morgan Chase

Visit lvchamber.com for more information about the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

