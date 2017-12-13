Fire causes roof collapse of west Las Vegas home - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Fire causes roof collapse of west Las Vegas home

Las Vegas Firefighters at the scene of a house fire on Dec. 13, 2017. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue) Las Vegas Firefighters at the scene of a house fire on Dec. 13, 2017. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)
Las Vegas Firefighters were battling a destructive blaze that broke out at a residence in the west part of town Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to 801 Sanford Court, near Rainbow and Charleston Boulevards, at about 12:45 p.m. with reports of a structure fire.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews took an offensive and defensive attack on the flames once they were at the scene, according to officials.

Firefighters said they were able to get a handle on the flames after smoke was seen spewing from the attic of the property.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down at about 1:15 p.m. with crews checking additional hotspots, according to LV Fire.

Officials reported no injuries in the incident. However, the roof of the home collapsed in the fire.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue did not immediately release a cause of the blaze as the incident remains under investigation.

