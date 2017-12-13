Hell's Kitchen restaurant on Vegas Strip accepting reservations

The world’s first Hell's Kitchen restaurant is taking reservations ahead of its grand opening.

Guests can dine at the restaurant, famous from Gordon Ramsay's hit TV series 'Hell's Kitchen' on FOX, starting Jan. 16.

Representatives of the property said visitors will feel as if they were transported to the studio set of the show as the restaurant is designed to be an immersive experience.

“A key element of the show’s success has always been the diners’ experience, so we are excited for guests in Las Vegas to feel like they too are part of the show – flames and all," said Ramsay.

Hell's Kitchen will be Ramsay's fifth restaurant in Las Vegas and occupy the previous space of Serendipity 3, in front of the Caesars Palace hotel-casino.

The 8,000-square-foot eatery will seat nearly 300 guests, offer a daily lunch, dinner menu with a showcased kitchen. It will also feature floor-to-ceiling windows for views of the Vegas Strip.

“Fans of the show have been asking us to bring a Hell's Kitchen restaurant to life since day one, so I’m thrilled to finally be doing it here at Caesars Palace," said Ramsay.

The restaurant's official grand opening is set to take place on Friday, Jan. 26 with festivities beginning at 4 p.m., according to restaurant representatives.

Caesars is accepting restaurant reservations here.

