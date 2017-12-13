Las Vegas police bodycam video shows officer-involved shooting o - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas police bodycam video shows officer-involved shooting of bat-wielding man

Written by Lesha Ruffin
Richard Mitchell (Photo: Las Vegas Metro Police Dept.) Richard Mitchell (Photo: Las Vegas Metro Police Dept.)
Metro Police bodycam video shows officer approaching bat-wielding suspect on Dec. 9 2017. Metro Police bodycam video shows officer approaching bat-wielding suspect on Dec. 9 2017.
Metro Police bodycam video shows Sgt. Miguel Garcia firing his handgun at bat-wielding suspect on Dec. 9, 2017. Metro Police bodycam video shows Sgt. Miguel Garcia firing his handgun at bat-wielding suspect on Dec. 9, 2017.
Metro police release photo of baseball bat suspect Richard Mitchell used in officer-involved shooting on Dec. 9, 2017. Metro police release photo of baseball bat suspect Richard Mitchell used in officer-involved shooting on Dec. 9, 2017.
Metro police release map of attempted robberies by suspect Richard Mitchell on Dec. 9, 2017. Metro police release map of attempted robberies by suspect Richard Mitchell on Dec. 9, 2017.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police released a photo and bodycam video of a bat-wielding suspect whom officers were forced to shoot after an attempted robbery on Saturday. 

Police said 54-year-old Richard Mitchell first attempted to rob Speedee Mart on North Rainbow Boulevard and Alexander Road, then 30 minutes later, attempted to rob a CVS at 6300 West Lake Mead Boulevard. Police were dispatched to that location after reports of Mitchell claiming he had a gun.

Mitchell was found about 27 minutes later sitting inside of his vehicle parked in front of a Terrible Herb's gas station at 1591 North Decatur Boulevard, according to police. When officers approached the vehicle, Mitchell stepped out wielding a baseball bat and ignored commands to "drop the weapon."

In bodycam video released by Metro police Wednesday morning, Mitchell is seen becoming agitated after an officer fired a less lethal shotgun without success. Mitchell is seen hitting glass doors of the gas station with his bat, before attempting to walk into the store.

The video captures 39-year-old Sgt. Miguel Garcia firing four rounds from his pistol, with at least one shot injuring Mitchell in his right thigh, according to police. Officers rushed into the store and took Mitchell into custody with further incident. 

The bat-wielding man was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of attempted robbery, resisting police officer with a deadly weapon, and malicious destruction of private property.

The charges were added to Mitchell's extensive criminal history including offenses in California such as assault with a deadly weapon, battery/domestic violence, and battery on an officer, according to police.

Sgt. Garcia, who has been employed with Metro since February 2001, was placed on routine paid administrative leave pending review of the incident.

