Vegas Golden Knights announce youth hockey clinics

Kids hit the ice during tryouts for the Youth Golden Knights on May 12, 2017. (Robbie Hunt/FOX5) Kids hit the ice during tryouts for the Youth Golden Knights on May 12, 2017. (Robbie Hunt/FOX5)
The Vegas Golden Knights will launch three youth hockey clinics at City National Arena in December.

Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz announced the organization's plans for the clinics on Tuesday. 

“We are proud to offer skating programs and clinics for all ages and skill levels,” Bubolz said.

On Dec. 18, Golden Knights Director of Hockey Operations Misha Donskov will run a youth hockey clinic for kids 8 to 10-years-old starting at 6:15 p.m.

The camp is designed for current hockey players of all skills levels and requires full gear, according to a media release about the event, and participation is free.

Those interested in attending must sign up by here.

On Dec. 28 and 29, the Golden Knights will host a pair of two-day camps for children of various skating levels starting at 12 p.m.

There will be a skate camp for children over the age of three to learn the basics of skating at the cost of $79 that includes skate rental.

Interested participants may sign up here to attend.

There will also be a Power Up Camp starting at 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 28 and 29 geared toward current hockey players ages 6 to 16-years-old wanting to improve their power skating skills.

A Golden Knights representative said all participants must be in full gear and the cost of the camp is $99.

Those attending can sign up here.

“Our team has created a tremendous amount of excitement on the ice this season, and these clinics will allow children to partake in the sport as we continue to make growing hockey in Southern Nevada a top priority," Bubolz said. 

