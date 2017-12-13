World Series of Poker in Las Vegas to have 78 events in 2018 - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

World Series of Poker in Las Vegas to have 78 events in 2018

(File image/FOX5) (File image/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

The 2018 edition of the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas will feature 78 events.

Owner Caesars Interactive Entertainment on Tuesday announced the premier tournament will run from May 29 through July 17.

The series draws tens of thousands of players from around the world to Las Vegas every year to compete for millions of dollars in prize money and champion bracelets.

Almost 121,000 entrants played this summer for more than $231 million in prize money.

The tournament's famed no-limit Texas Hold 'em Main Event will kick off July 2. Unlike this year, the final nine players will not get a two-day break between when the table is set and when play begins.

ESPN and PokerGO will again provide live coverage of the marquee event.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

