Valley native, former Lady Rebel could continue pro hoops career with Aces

Few people were as thrilled as Sequioa Holmes to hear the WNBA would be coming to Las Vegas.

There was a lot of excitement as the WNBA officially announced the San Antonio Stars would become the Las Vegas Aces.

"I think it's going to be a very exciting time," new Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer said

"Oh man it's so exciting. Often times I think, 'Is this serious??'" Holmes asked.

It's exciting because the forward, who played last season with the Stars, has a chance to come home.

"It's like a dream come true to be able to play in front of your family and your friends and people who have followed your career since you were a kid," she said.

Holmes is a Las Vegas local, a Mojave High School Grad and a former Lady Rebel, graduating in 2008.

"I love Las Vegas, I'm always talking about it, always representing wherever i go."

Holmes told me the Las Vegas' newest home team gives valley girls an opportunity she never had.

"It's another layer of motivation for them to be able to see a game live; where girls can you know, see for themselves and be more hands on."

It also gives her an opportunity she's always wanted.

"I'm excited, it's going to be fun."

