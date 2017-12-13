Vegas PD: Man shot, killed near Boulder Highway

Metro officers at the scene of a homicide investigation in east Las Vegas on Dec. 13, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a homicide scene in the east part of town Tuesday night.

Metro Lt. David Gordon said a man was found shot to death in the 3600 block of Twain Circle, near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard, just after 11 p.m

Authorities did not release any further immediate details about the incident.

