Man shot, killed near Boulder Highway

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a homicide scene in the east part of town Tuesday night.

Officers said a man was found shot to death in the 3600 block of Twain Circle, near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard, just after 10 p.m

The victim was in his 20s and located by authorities inside a trailer at that location. He was shot multiple times, according to police, and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives said witnesses informed them that a couple of men entered the trailer looking for the victim before gunfire was heard.

The suspects involved did not stay at the scene of the crime. They were described as black men wearing dark hoodies and blue jeans.

Metro officers have been called to this location in the past with reports of previous drug use.

However, police could not confirm in their preliminary investigation if Tuesday night's shooting was indeed drug-related.

