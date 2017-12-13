Newly allocated funding could bring Clark county rapists to just - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Newly allocated funding could bring Clark county rapists to justice

Nevada’s staggering number of untested rape kits could shrink significantly and bring rapists to justice due to a boost in funding.

The state legislature and the Attorney General's Office set aside a total of $4.3 million to relieve the backlog local agencies face.

The Metropolitan police department will receive $2.7 million and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will receive $1.6 million in funding, according to a statement from the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

The two counties were the sole recipients of the funding because they deal with majority of the sexual assault cases in Nevada, according to a spokesperson with the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

The money will pay for increased staff and supplies in local forensic labs and ultimately curb the number of outsourced kits, according to a spokesperson with the Attorney General’s Office.

The state’s backlog issue was pushed to the forefront in 2015 when legislators learned that nearly 8,000 rape kits were left untested. Authorities credited the backlog to a lack of resources.

Since 2015, elected officials and forensics experts have worked towards relieving the backlog faced by local law enforcement agencies.

Earlier this year, legislators passed a bill that requires rape kits to be tested within 120 days.

Officials also said they have completed a little more than half of the rape kits since 2015.

The $4.3 million in funding is one of multiple financial resources the state has obtained to reduce the backlog since 2015. In total, the state has received a little more than $11 million to relieve the backlog, according to a spokesperson with the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

