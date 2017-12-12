Las Vegas first responders train for mass casualty situations at - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas first responders train for mass casualty situations at Cashman Field

Posted: Updated:
After the shooting, first responders said they began looking at ways to improve survival rates during mass casualty situations. (FOX5) After the shooting, first responders said they began looking at ways to improve survival rates during mass casualty situations. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Las Vegas Valley experienced the worst mass casualty situation in modern history on Oct. 1. After the shooting, first responders said they began looking at ways to improve survival rates during mass casualty situations.

On Tuesday, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue explored that during a special training at Cashman Field. 

“In this incident we had approximately 30 to 50 victims involved,” Tim Szymanski, Public Information Officer with LVFR said. “We we’re trying some new things we have a new triage tag that we were showing the personnel.” 

In that situation, Szymanski said organization is key. First responders used the triage tags to sort victim needs. 

“The colors indicate how urgent the care is when they bring those victims out,” Szymanski said. “They will be put on the color of the square. Red indicates most urgent, green is the least urgent. So red may be a person that is not breathing.”

He said their trainings will only keep first responders calm and focused, and in turn increase survival rates, if ever the valley sees another mass casualty situation. 

“Inside the city we respond to approximately 255 medical emergencies,” Szymanski said. “Some of those are life threatening, whereas if we don’t take care of that person, they’re going to die. We want people to feel, rest assured when you’re going to invite people to come to your city, you want them to know they’re in the safest city in the nation.” 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Las Vegas man shot and killed after jumping off balcony

    Las Vegas man shot and killed after jumping off balcony

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 7:48 PM EST2017-12-13 00:48:21 GMT
    LVMPD officers investigate the scene of a deadly shooting Dec. 11, 2017 (FOX5).LVMPD officers investigate the scene of a deadly shooting Dec. 11, 2017 (FOX5).

    Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said one person is dead after a shooting near Vegas Valley Drive and Nellis Boulevard Monday evening.  

    More >

    Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said one person is dead after a shooting near Vegas Valley Drive and Nellis Boulevard Monday evening.  

    More >

  • Death of 2-hour-old baby ruled murder, no charges filed

    Death of 2-hour-old baby ruled murder, no charges filed

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 2:56 AM EST2017-12-12 07:56:32 GMT
    This generic image shows the silhouette of a pregnant woman. (Meredith Image)This generic image shows the silhouette of a pregnant woman. (Meredith Image)

    The death of a baby boy earlier this year who lived for less than two hours has been classified as a murder, according to Metro Police.

    More >

    The death of a baby boy earlier this year who lived for less than two hours has been classified as a murder, according to Metro Police.

    More >

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.