Las Vegas first responders train for mass casualty situations at Cashman Field

The Las Vegas Valley experienced the worst mass casualty situation in modern history on Oct. 1. After the shooting, first responders said they began looking at ways to improve survival rates during mass casualty situations.

On Tuesday, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue explored that during a special training at Cashman Field.

“In this incident we had approximately 30 to 50 victims involved,” Tim Szymanski, Public Information Officer with LVFR said. “We we’re trying some new things we have a new triage tag that we were showing the personnel.”

In that situation, Szymanski said organization is key. First responders used the triage tags to sort victim needs.

“The colors indicate how urgent the care is when they bring those victims out,” Szymanski said. “They will be put on the color of the square. Red indicates most urgent, green is the least urgent. So red may be a person that is not breathing.”

He said their trainings will only keep first responders calm and focused, and in turn increase survival rates, if ever the valley sees another mass casualty situation.

“Inside the city we respond to approximately 255 medical emergencies,” Szymanski said. “Some of those are life threatening, whereas if we don’t take care of that person, they’re going to die. We want people to feel, rest assured when you’re going to invite people to come to your city, you want them to know they’re in the safest city in the nation.”

