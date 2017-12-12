Man struck by SUV near Green Valley Parkway, Warm Springs - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man struck by SUV near Green Valley Parkway, Warm Springs

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

A man who was struck by an SUV in Henderson was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon. 

Henderson Police officers responded to reports of an auto versus pedestrian crash at 5 p.m. near Green Valley Parkway and Warm Springs. 

Officer Peña said the man, who's in his early 30's, stepped in front of a Dodge Durango that was traveling northbound on Green Valley Parkway near Legacy Drive. The man was struck and transported to Sunrise Trauma in unknown condition. 

Police confirmed that the man was outside of a marked crosswalk. The driver of the Dodge remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. 

Northbound Green Valley Parkway is closed at Silver Springs pending the investigation of the crash. 

