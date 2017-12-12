Grand Menorah lit at Fremont Street Experience, marking first day of Hanukkah

Downtown Las Vegas celebrated the first day of Hanukkah with the lighting of the Grand Menorah at the Fremont Street Experience Tuesday. (Jason Westerhaus / FOX5)

Downtown Las Vegas celebrated the first day of Hanukkah with the lighting of the Grand Menorah at the Fremont Street Experience Tuesday.

Rabbi Shea Harlig from Chabad of Southern Nevada lead the "festival of lights" ceremony where the 20-foot menorah was lit, and costumed dreidels danced to music.

Hanukkah is celebrated from Dec. 12 through Dec. 20 this year.

