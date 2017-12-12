Vegas Strong Resiliency Center offers therapy to cope with holid - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Vegas Strong Resiliency Center offers therapy to cope with holidays

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is offering therapy during the holidays. (File) The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is offering therapy during the holidays. (File)
The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is working with community providers to offer therapy support for those affected by 1 October. 

With the holidays approaching, the center is encouraging residents, visitors, and responders to seek emotional and mental support. 

Ellen Richardson-Adams, an outpatient administrator for the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services said the holidays can present emotional challenges. Those impacted by the mass shooting may feel stressed or have anxiety doing things they would normally do. 

"For those who lost family, friends, or colleagues from the shooting, facing the holidays, anniversaries and other special events without our loved one is very painful," Adams said. 

Anyone interested in joining a support group can call 702-455-AIDE or 1-833-299-AIDE. 

