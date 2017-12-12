Nevada boosts ads ahead of health insurance sign up deadline - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Nevada boosts ads ahead of health insurance sign up deadline

Nevada officials are hoping that additional advertisements, health fairs and other efforts will encourage more residents to sign up for subsidized health insurance during the last few days of this enrollment season.

The deadline to choose a plan using the federal HealthCare.gov website is Friday. This enrollment period is about half as long as in previous years.

Silver State Health Insurance Exchange executive director Heather Korbulic says the agency over the last week has increased advertising in movie theaters, football games, radio and publications.

Korbulic says more than 35,400 Nevada residents signed up for coverage between Nov. 1 and Dec. 2. People who remain uninsured after Friday risk fines.

Korbulic anticipates the state will not match the more than 89,000 sign-ups for 2017 due to the shortened enrollment season.

