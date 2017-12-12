1 October shooting victim Tina Frost walks out of rehab hospital - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

1 October shooting victim Tina Frost walks out of rehab hospital

Tina Frost (r.), 27, woke up from a coma after getting shot in the forehead during the Las Vegas shooting. (GoFundMe) Tina Frost (r.), 27, woke up from a coma after getting shot in the forehead during the Las Vegas shooting. (GoFundMe)
A Maryland woman who was injured in a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas reached a milestone in her road to recovery.

According to a GoFundMe page, Tina Frost walked out of an inpatient rehabilitation hospital on Friday. She will have several days off from doctors, nurses, therapists, and other medical staff. Frost will continue therapy on an “outpatient basis.”

Updates on her progress have been posted online since the shooting. The GoFundMe campaign has so far raised $607,520.   

Frost was shot in the head while attending the concert with her boyfriend. She was one of some 500 people injured in the shooting. 58 people died during the shooting, including the shooter.

She received care in Las Vegas at Sunrise Hospital before she was transported to Baltimore to continue treatment.

“The power of being strong, courageous, patient and determined by Tina along with Austin, all her family, friends, and supporters like you will keep this uphill marathon of a miracle moving in the right direction,” the latest update on her GoFundMe said.  

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

  • Las Vegas man shot and killed after jumping off balcony

    Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said one person is dead after a shooting near Vegas Valley Drive and Nellis Boulevard Monday evening.  

  • Death of 2-hour-old baby ruled murder, no charges filed

    The death of a baby boy earlier this year who lived for less than two hours has been classified as a murder, according to Metro Police.

