Nye County deputy saves suicidal inmate's life

A Nye County deputy is being credited with saving an inmate's life.

On Dec. 5, at about 7 p.m. Nye County Sheriff's Deputies inside the Nye County Detention Center were alerted of an inmate who was threatening to commit suicide.

As deputies arrives an inmate was balancing on the second story railing. One of the deputies went up the stairs and began wrestling with the inmate to prevent him from climbing over the edge but the inmate was able to push back from the second-floor railing. The inmate plummeted to the first floor and Deputy Joshua Armendariz caught the inmate in the air, cushioning his fall. They both came to a rest on the floor and were "mostly unhurt."

They were both taken to a hospital to be checked out and were released.

