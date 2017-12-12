Nye County deputy saves suicidal inmate's life - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Nye County deputy saves suicidal inmate's life

Posted: Updated:
A Nye County deputy shared an inmate's life on Dec. 5, 2017. (Source: NCSO) A Nye County deputy shared an inmate's life on Dec. 5, 2017. (Source: NCSO)
NYE COUNTY, NV (FOX5) -

A Nye County deputy is being credited with saving an inmate's life. 

On Dec. 5, at about 7 p.m. Nye County Sheriff's Deputies inside the Nye County Detention Center were alerted of an inmate who was threatening to commit suicide.

As deputies arrives an inmate was balancing on the second story railing. One of the deputies went up the stairs and began wrestling with the inmate to prevent him from climbing over the edge but the inmate was able to push back from the second-floor railing. The inmate plummeted to the first floor and Deputy Joshua Armendariz caught the inmate in the air, cushioning his fall. They both came to a rest on the floor and were "mostly unhurt."

They were both taken to a hospital to be checked out and were released. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Las Vegas man shot and killed after jumping off balcony

    Las Vegas man shot and killed after jumping off balcony

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 7:48 PM EST2017-12-13 00:48:21 GMT
    LVMPD officers investigate the scene of a deadly shooting Dec. 11, 2017 (FOX5).LVMPD officers investigate the scene of a deadly shooting Dec. 11, 2017 (FOX5).

    Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said one person is dead after a shooting near Vegas Valley Drive and Nellis Boulevard Monday evening.  

    More >

    Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said one person is dead after a shooting near Vegas Valley Drive and Nellis Boulevard Monday evening.  

    More >

  • Death of 2-hour-old baby ruled murder, no charges filed

    Death of 2-hour-old baby ruled murder, no charges filed

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 2:56 AM EST2017-12-12 07:56:32 GMT
    This generic image shows the silhouette of a pregnant woman. (Meredith Image)This generic image shows the silhouette of a pregnant woman. (Meredith Image)

    The death of a baby boy earlier this year who lived for less than two hours has been classified as a murder, according to Metro Police.

    More >

    The death of a baby boy earlier this year who lived for less than two hours has been classified as a murder, according to Metro Police.

    More >

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.