Las Vegas man shot and killed after jumping off balcony

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said one person is dead after a shooting near Vegas Valley Drive and Nellis Boulevard Monday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 4600 block of Vegas Valley Drive in southeast Las Vegas at 7:07 p.m. A man with multiple gunshot wounds was located on the property and was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.

Lt. Dan McGrath said the suspect began shooting from outside the apartment complex and forced his way into the victim's unit. A fight ensued between the two men and in an attempt to flee, the victim jumped from the balcony.

The suspect shot at the victim seven to eight times as he ran and struck him twice. The suspect fled the scene and is still outstanding. Police said the shooting may be drug-related and that the suspect and victim knew each other.

"It seems like somebody went there for a specific reason," McGrath said.

A woman and a 7-year-old child who were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting are being held as witnesses.

Police described the suspect as an adult man, 5'6" tall who wore a bulletproof vest at the time of the shooting.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.