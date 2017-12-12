Nearly $1 million allocated for Craig Road pedestrian upgrades

A map highlights the 4.3 mile-stretch of Craig Road that will undergo a number of improvements in 2018 (NDOT / Google Maps).

Craig Road in North Las Vegas will be receiving much-needed pedestrian and safety upgrades in the new year.

The Nevada Department of Transportation allocated a $912,471 contract to MC4 Construction LLC to begin working on pedestrian and safety upgrades on a 4.3 mile stretch of Craig Road, according to a release. Sections of roadway between Decatur Boulevard and North 5th Street will be drastically improved by the project.

Improvements include adding new sections of sidewalk, more handicap ramps and new lighting to increase visibility. In addition, new median islands with bollards will be installed on Scott Robinson Boulevards and Ferrell Street, including six miles of bus and bike lanes.

NDOT said the project highlights the growth of Craig Road over the past few years.

"Craig Road transformed over time from a lightly traveled rural roadway into a densely built urban thoroughfare," said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. "Previously, there was scant development along this corridor when it was originally built. Today, however, there is an active streetscape with schools, businesses and residents bringing more motorists and pedestrian traffic."

Between 2009 and 2014, a total of 1,089 crashes were reported on Craig Road. The number includes nine fatalities and 769 injuries. A daily average of 38,000 vehicles travel through this section of Craig Road.

NDOT said the project construction begins early next year and anticipate its completion in the summer of 2018.

