Christmas House lights up Boulder City

When the sun goes down, a single story house on 5th Street in Boulder City shines brighter than the rest.

“It’s the best Christmas display in the Valley,” visitor Jim Murphy said.

The home was nicknamed “The Christmas House in Boulder City,” and after 14 years of holiday magic, it's become a staple to many in the small town outside Las Vegas.

“It’s a labor of love,” homeowner Dyanah Musgrave said. “It truly is.”

Musgrave and her husband Dale Ryan start their Christmas project every Oct. By Dec., the house was covered with more than 100,000 lights.

Ryan also built every installation including the moving carousel, Ferris wheel, and ski lift.

The pair won a national Christmas lights competition for attention to detail, but for Ryan and Musgrave, it's not about the accolades.

“It’s about the smiles on everyone’s faces. If you look around, everyone is a child around Christmas time,” Ryan said.

Ryan and Musgrave said their Dec. light bill is more than triple what they pay during the summer months.

The house is located at 1525 5th St. in Boulder City.

