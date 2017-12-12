Golden Knights-themed truck returned to owner after FOX5 report

A Golden Knights-themed pickup truck stolen overnight was found by a FOX5 viewer who recognized it after seeing the story on the news.

Brad Scroggins had shown his passion for hockey and the Golden Knights wherever he went. His Ford F-250 had a special decal covering his entire tailgate, dedicated to the team.

"One of the first things I wanted to do was show that pride from hockey and so that's why I put the Golden Knights and wrapped the whole tailgate and I'm very proud of that truck," Scroggins said.

His prized possession was stolen at his apartment by the time he woke up Saturday. There was no broken glass, nor witnesses.

"I've hit up anybody and everybody that'll listen. I feel like it's such a recognizable truck, that if anybody in the valley (drives it) they'll see it."

Somebody did.

FOX5 showed photos of the missing truck Monday morning and a humble viewer, who didn't want to speak on camera, spotted the truck at an industrial building parking lot, and that's where the reunion began.

"I'm very happy that the news was able to help, and that the local people here were able to find it so quickly," Scroggins said.

The car was stripped for the most part but there were still some identifiable pieces.

"I got one of the Golden Knights gift bags that's like a trash bag and that's still there."

Scroggins said he wasn't sure why he was fortunate enough to get his car back, but he said a prayer just 10 minutes before getting the good news.

