Suspect arrested for deadly stabbing of 21-year-old man near Craig, Lamb

Metro Police said they're investigating a stabbing that killed a 21-year-old man near Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard. (Austin Turner / FOX5)

Thomas Cash, 52, faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon (FOX5 / LVMPD).

Las Vegas Metro police arrested a suspect wanted for a stabbing that killed a 21-year-old man near Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard Dec.11.

Officers arrested 52-year-old Thomas Cash on one count of murder with a deadly weapon. Cash was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he waits for a 48-hour hearing on Dec. 13.

Metro officers originally responded to reports of a stabbing on the 4000 block of Pistachio Nut Avenue at 6:54 p.m. The victim was found lying in the street and was pronounced dead by medical responders.

Lt. Dan McGrath said a fight started between the victim and his girlfriend before Cash intervened and stabbed him.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest details.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.