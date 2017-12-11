Police: 1 killed in domestic stabbing near Craig and Lamb - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police: 1 killed in domestic stabbing near Craig and Lamb

Posted: Updated:
Metro Police said they're investigating a stabbing that killed a 21-year-old man near Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard. (Austin Turner / FOX5) Metro Police said they're investigating a stabbing that killed a 21-year-old man near Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard. (Austin Turner / FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Metro Police said they're investigating a stabbing that killed a 21-year-old man near Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard.

The man and another person got into a fight that ended in the stabbing on the 4000 block of Pistachio Nut Avenue. Police responded to the area at 6:54 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Metro said. The suspect fled the area.

Lt. Dan McGrath said the fight started between the victim and his girlfriend before the suspect intervened and stabbed him. 

