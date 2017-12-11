KLUC Toy Drive in Las Vegas reaches record numbers

The 98.5 KLUC Toy Drive wrapped up Monday, surpassing record numbers! The 19th annual drive collected 8,109 bikes, 32 trucks full of toys and $455,550 in cash and gift cards!

Each year, radio host Chet Buchanan has camped out at NV Energy on West Sahara Avenue and Jones Boulevard for 12 days.

KLUC said it was the best year yet for the toy drive, and while many of the big donations came from major companies, locals took the drive to heart and made some great donations.

One young boy was there Monday with his dad who bought toys throughout the year and stored them in their garage for this event. The boy, Kris, said he spent his own money on the toys, “because I thought, I thought it was the right thing to do," he said.

Starting Wednesday, the toys will go to Help of Southern Nevada that works with families in need, KLUC said.

