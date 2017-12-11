'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for robberies in Las Vegas Valley

Police said they're asking for the public's help to find an "armed and dangerous" man, wanted for several robberies in the Las Vegas Valley. (Photo: LVMPD)

Police said they're asking for the public's help to find an "armed and dangerous" man, wanted for several robberies in the Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police asked anyone with information on Derek Craig-Beeny, also known as Derek Craig, to contact them at (702) 828-3591, or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading to an arrest through Crime Stoppers could result in a cash reward.

