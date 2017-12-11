'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for robberies in Las Vegas Vall - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for robberies in Las Vegas Valley

Posted: Updated:
Police said they're asking for the public's help to find an "armed and dangerous" man, wanted for several robberies in the Las Vegas Valley. (Photo: LVMPD) Police said they're asking for the public's help to find an "armed and dangerous" man, wanted for several robberies in the Las Vegas Valley. (Photo: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Police said they're asking for the public's help to find an "armed and dangerous" man, wanted for several robberies in the Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police asked anyone with information on Derek Craig-Beeny, also known as Derek Craig, to contact them at (702) 828-3591, or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading to an arrest through Crime Stoppers could result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.