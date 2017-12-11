Mother throws child out second-story window to escape East Hacienda fire

A mother had to throw her son out of a second-story window to escape an apartment fire in Las Vegas Sunday. (FOX5)

Twelve people survived an apartment fire that broke out Sunday at around 2:00 a.m. on East Hacienda. Hugo Martinez said he was in one of the units with his wife and four-year-old child. Martinez said he woke up in his upstairs bedroom, and there were flames blocking his stairs and front door.

"So he said 'I'm going to jump. We could die,'" Martinez's wife, Juana Guzman said.

Martinez said he ripped open the screen and jumped from the second story window onto concrete.

"(Hugo) jumped from here', Guzman said pointing to a window. "And then he was standing here and I threw him the baby."

Once on the ground, Martinez climbed a small wall, his wife threw their four-year-old child to him.

"It was so dangerous, the baby could have fell," Guzman said. "But we had no choice."

The child, Giorgio, was not hurt, but Guzman was still stuck inside the flaming apartment.

"I didn't know what to do. My wife was screaming," Martinez said.

As Guzman was about to jump, the fire department arrived and got her a ladder.

"I cried [because] my mommy was stuck in the window," Giorgio said.

A day later, a trail of blood remained where Hugo Martinez landed from his second-story jump. He wasn't severely hurt, but did break a bone in his foot.

The fire destroyed four apartment units. In total, 12 people lost their homes, including six children. Residents who went back Monday said they lost everything, from Christmas presents and school supplies, to their winter coats. But they said it's not the loss of their belongings that's the most difficult part right now.

"When he remembers the fire, he cries," Guzman said pointing to four-year-old Giorgio.

And even though Hugo, Juana and Giorgio lost everything, and are coping with what happened that night, they said they're still thankful.

"We were so scared, but we are blessed. Because we are alive," Guzman said.

The Red Cross has assisted the 12 people displaced. They need clothes, shoes, school supplies, coats and food. There were adults and children of all ages displaced. If you're interested in helping them out donate to the Red Cross of Southern Nevada.

One of the families who lost everything has also set up a gofundme to help with expenses.

