Vehicle found in Henderson homicide investigation

Henderson Police said a vehicle connected to a homicide investigation, which officers were looking for, has been been found.

Officers were called to the 700 block of South Racetrack Road, near Boulder Highway and Horizon Drive, at about 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 1, with reports of a body found at that location.

The Henderson Detective Bureau determined that the death of the person was suspicious in nature and it has been investigated as a homicide.

Police had asked the public to help them look for a 2003 blue 4-door Honda Accord, which police said Monday was found.

This was the 10th homicide investigated by the Henderson Police Department in 2017.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story when more information is released.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.