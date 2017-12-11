Rebel student-athletes give back at Sunrise Children's Hospital

UNLV Athletics hold their student-athletes hold their students to a high standard. Not only are they expected to take care of business in the classroom, but perform at a high level on the field and/or court, as well as be a positive pillar in their community. Monday, the Rebels weren’t focused on an opponent, instead, their attention was solely on their youngest and neediest fans.

"It just fills my heart, so it's important we're able to get out and make these kids feel good about their situation even though it might not be the best," said Lady Rebels junior, Jordyn Bell.

Rebels went from room-to-room, taking pictures, meeting families and creating lifelong memories.

"Makes me just take a step back in life and just know that I'm blessed," said UNLV Football sophomore, Darren Woods Jr.

"They get a lot out of coming out and giving back,” said UNLV Football coach, Tony Sanchez. “It's great to see these young people put a smile on their face or dealing with so much, the holiday seasons happening, the families are going through so much, so it's good to come and hand some smiles out."

Ken Thomson has spearheaded this annual event for nearly a decade, he says he loves what it does for the kids.

"Puts life in proper perspective and you realize how blessed we are, anything we can do to give back to our great community in Las Vegas, we'll do," said organizer, Ken Thomson.

"Everybody likes to put you up on a pedestal, but coming to an environment like this, helps you stay grounded," said Woods Jr.

For many of the Rebel athletes, this was a first, but all say it won't be the last.

"I'm local so coming back and giving back is something I really want to do the rest of my life," said Lady Rebels senior, Kennedy Wharton.

"I definitely want to do this again,” said sophomore quarterback, Armani Rogers. “Whenever I get a chance when I go back home, I'm definitely going to stop by a children’s hospital because it was a wonderful experience to brighten up these kids day and it brings a joy inside of you as well, it feels good."

