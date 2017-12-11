Metro searching for suspected retail robber

Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for a man in connection with two retail robberies in the Valley.

Police said on Dec. 10, at noon two armed robberies occurred back-to-back at two retail stores in the area of Valley View Boulevard and Twain Avenue.

The suspect entered the first business, produced a firearm and demanded money from the clerk, police said. The clerk gave the suspect money. The suspect left the business then robbed a victim at a neighboring business.

Police described the suspect as a black man, between 25- and 30-years-old. He is about 5’4” to 5’6” tall with a medium build. The suspect was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.