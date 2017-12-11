Metro officer who shot bat-wielding suspect identified

LVMPD officers investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting at a west Las Vegas convenience store (FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro police identified an officer who shot a robbery suspect armed with a bat on Saturday.

Police said 39-year-old Sgt. Miguel Garcia shot the suspect on Vegas Drive and Decatur Boulevard.

Metro said officers were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle tied to two attempted robberies in the area. The man with the bat exited the vehicle as officers pulled into the parking lot. Officers told the man to drop the bat but he ignored them. An officer fired a less lethal shotgun without success and the suspect began to hit the doors to a convenience store with the bat. As he tried to enter the business, Sgt. Garcia fired his gun and struck the suspect.

The suspect was taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

Garcia has been employed with Metro since February 2001. He is assigned to the Community Policing Division, Bolden Area Command.

He has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the review of the incident.

