Touro University unveils medical training centers

Two new centers at Touro University will assist students with real-life medical experience. (Mike Doria/FOX5)

Two brand news centers designed to help medical students at Touro University prepare for the real-life experience in hospitals and other emergency settings opened Monday.

The Regional Center for Clinical Simulation offers state-of-the-art medical simulation that allows students to see the layers of the human body to help them prepare for surgeries. The new technology in this center will also allow them to look at other parts of the body including the ears and abdomen.

The Regional Center for Disaster Life Support is designed to put student physicians and first responders in situations that use actors wearing cut-suits so medical students can practice making incisions.

Until now, Las Vegas being one of the largest cities in the U.S. without a Disaster Life Support Center. This new center is certified by the National Disaster Life Support Foundation (NDLSF).

