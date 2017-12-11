Las Vegas family loses everything in early morning apartment fire

Six adults and six kids are without a home Sunday after a devastating fire at an apartment complex destroyed everything they owned. It happened just before 2 a.m. at the Maryland Hacienda Apartments. Sandra Miranda, her husband and their two children are four of the people that were left with nothing.

“We hear somebody busting windows so we're like ‘Oh my god,’ so we got up and checked and then screaming ‘Get out! Get out! Get out,’" Miranda said.

Miranda lives right next door to where the fire started.

“I went out through the back door by the kitchen. People were actually coming out from the second floor from the next door neighbor,” Miranda explained.

She says she saw someone jump from the second story and then someone toss a child down to safety.

“We saw the people just coming out of the second window from the second floor so we're like okay we just get out get out and try to help,” Miranda said, “We didn't even know that it was gonna go all the way to our apartment but it actually did.”

She says the fire quickly spread, collapsing part of the roof over her apartment.

“It's total chaos, it's a total loss. Nothing saved,” Miranda said. “Right now we're just trying to have a roof over our head.”

Miranda says she's thankful everyone made it out safely, but starting over completely is hard to wrap her head around.

“We're trying to stay strong. I mean we're here together, we're alive, so we're like okay just try to move forward, which is hard cause of the holidays. Everything is lost. We have to start all over,” Miranda said. “Just pray for us that we can just keep on going.”

The Red Cross is helping Miranda and her family right now. Firefighters are still investigating what started the fire.

